 Pune Crime: Security Guard Robs ₹3 Lakh From Royal Enfield Showroom In Hadapsar
Pune Crime: Security Guard Robs ₹3 Lakh From Royal Enfield Showroom In Hadapsar

The showroom's manager filed the complaint related to the incident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
A security guard employed at a Royal Enfield showroom in Hadapsar reportedly stole ₹3 lakh from the establishment's cash counter. The incident led to the registration of a case at the Hadapsar police station.

The accused, identified as Pramod Kumar (29) and employed as a security guard at the Royal Enfield showroom located in Shewalwadi, Hadapsar, executed the theft on November 3 at 8m, all the while avoiding detection by the showroom's employees.

The showroom's manager, Izhar Kazi (30), filed the complaint related to the incident.

An investigation is currently underway by the police to address the matter.

