 Pune Crime: Pregnant Woman Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Baramati
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Pune Crime: Pregnant Woman Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Baramati

After the killing, the accused stole a gold mangalsutra pendant from the woman’s neck and her anklets. Police have recovered the stolen jewellery along with the hammer allegedly used in the attack

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Pune Crime: Pregnant Woman Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Baramati
Pune Crime: Pregnant Woman Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Baramati | Representative Image

Pune: A 30-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled to death after being attacked at her home in Pandare village of Baramati taluka. The Malegaon police arrested a 26-year-old suspect within two hours of the crime coming to light.

The deceased has been identified as Vaishali Tanaji Pawar (30), while the accused has been identified as Ganesh Ramchandra Mane (26), a resident of Pandare.

According to police, the incident came to light on Saturday night when Vaishali’s husband, Tanaji Pawar, returned home from work and found her lying in a pool of blood. He found her unconscious and injured inside the house and raised an alarm for help. Neighbours subsequently informed his mother, Ranjana Laxman Pawar (50), who later approached the Malegaon police and lodged a complaint.

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During the post-mortem examination, doctors found that Vaishali was pregnant.

Following the incident, police teams conducted a detailed inspection of the crime scene and surrounding area. Based on information gathered during the investigation, police traced Mane and took him into custody.

According to police, during questioning, Mane allegedly admitted to attacking the woman with a hammer before sexually assaulting her. Police said the woman resisted the assault, following which the accused allegedly strangled her with a towel to prevent her from informing anyone about the incident.

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Police have arrested Mane in connection with the murder and sexual assault.

Investigators also alleged that after the killing, the accused stole a gold mangalsutra pendant from the woman’s neck and her anklets. Police have recovered the stolen jewellery along with the hammer allegedly used in the attack.

The operation was carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Kuldeep Sankpal, Police Sub-Inspector Devidas Salve and a team comprising Anil Omase, Sanjay Mohite, Mahesh Patare, Vijay Waghmode, Ajay Avghade, Vishnu Gaikwad, Sofia Sheikh, Amol Kokare, Ajinkya Kadam, Shrikant Mane, Dnyaneshwar More, Amol Waghmare, Vikas Rakhunde, Jaising Kachare, Raju Shinde, Sagar Pawar and Sultan Dange.

Police are conducting further investigation into the case.

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