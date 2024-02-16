 Pune Crime: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Camouflaged As Spa In Koregaon Park, Thai Woman Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Camouflaged As Spa In Koregaon Park, Thai Woman Booked

Pune Crime: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Camouflaged As Spa In Koregaon Park, Thai Woman Booked

According to the police, a case has been filed at the Koregaon Park Police Station against a woman under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Camouflaged As Spa In Koregaon Park, Thai Woman Booked | Representative Image

A prostitution racket disguised as a spa was uncovered in Pune's Koregaon Park, officials informed on Friday.

According to the police, a case has been filed at the Koregaon Park Police Station against a woman under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

"The woman, hailing from Thailand, had rented a flat in a residential complex in Koregaon Park. She brought two young women from Thailand to India, ostensibly to work in a spa. However, police received intel suggesting that these women were engaged in prostitution within the flat," stated the police.

Read Also
Maratha Reservation: 50 Protestors Detained For 'Rasta Roko' On Pune-Mumbai Expressway; Watch Video
article-image

"Acting on this information, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ashwini Satpute of Koregaon Park Police Station and Inspector Anita More of the Crime Branch, a team raided the flat and apprehended the two young women. Charges were filed against the woman who coerced them into prostitution," the police elaborated.

Read Also
PHOTOS: At Least 8 Injured In Major Accident Near Pune's Navale Bridge
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP's Harshvardhan Patil Named President Of National Federation Of Cooperative Sugar Factories

BJP's Harshvardhan Patil Named President Of National Federation Of Cooperative Sugar Factories

Pune Crime: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Camouflaged As Spa In Koregaon Park, Thai Woman Booked

Pune Crime: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Camouflaged As Spa In Koregaon Park, Thai Woman Booked

Pune: Cab Driver Strike Won't Disrupt Uber Services, States Company

Pune: Cab Driver Strike Won't Disrupt Uber Services, States Company

Pune: Chakan Set To Emerge As Key Transport Hub Amid Infrastructure Overhaul

Pune: Chakan Set To Emerge As Key Transport Hub Amid Infrastructure Overhaul

'Unaffordable': Pune Metro Parking Charges Draw Criticism From Commuters

'Unaffordable': Pune Metro Parking Charges Draw Criticism From Commuters