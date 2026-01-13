Pune Crime: Overstayed Nigerian National Beaten To Death In Love Dispute, Four Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 38-year-old Nigerian national was allegedly beaten to death by his acquaintances following a dispute over a relationship. The incident took place in the Pisoli area of Pune in the early hours of Sunday. Police have identified the deceased as Emeka Christian (38), a resident of Sherlin Avenue Society.

The complaint was lodged by Gift Sivonus Utah (39), also a Nigerian national, who resides in Undri. Based on his complaint, Kalepadal police have registered a case under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against four people, including a female Nigerian friend.

Police said that Emeka had gone to the flat of a woman acquaintance, where he was having dinner along with the accused. During the gathering, an argument broke out after Emeka allegedly spoke to his girlfriend Glory, which led to a dispute over their alleged romantic relationship.

The argument escalated, following which the accused, identified as Kinsley, Johnpaul Obinna Moneke alias OB, Ojengwa, and Nyanemeko Madubuchi Oniya, all Nigerian nationals residing in Pisoli, allegedly assaulted Emeka after conspiring together. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Mansingh Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Kalepadal Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The Nigerian national had overstayed in Pune. The accused had permission to stay in Bengaluru and came to Pune a few months back. After the dispute, initially, Emeka asked the female to leave the friend circle. Following the argument, he slapped one of the accused. Following the dispute, the accused hit Emeka with a meat cleaver, leading to his death. We have arrested all the accused involved in the matter. The woman accused is on the run and soon we will arrest her.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde said the murder was a fallout of a dispute related to a love affair. "Gift Utah, Vice President of the Nigerian Students Union in Pune, rushed to the spot after the incident and admitted Emeka to Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanawadi, where he died while undergoing treatment. The accused had overstayed in Pune. They are students of Business Administration. The matter is under further investigation, and according action will be taken," he added.