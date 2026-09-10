Pune Crime: MPSC Aspirant Kidnapped, Assaulted Over Suspected Love Triangle; 2 Held - Here's All You Need To Know | Video Screengrab

Pune: Suspecting that a 28-year-old competitive examination aspirant was in a relationship with his female friend, a hotelier and his associates allegedly abducted and assaulted the man in Pune in the wee hours of Thursday. The accused allegedly intended to teach him a lesson and warn him against maintaining contact with the woman. However, a swift response to a 112 emergency call helped police trace the vehicle and rescue the victim within an hour.

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The incident came to light around 12.30am when police received information that Prasad Suryavanshi, 28, had allegedly been abducted from the jurisdiction of the Perugate police post in a black Scorpio (MH 12 9696).

Acting on the information, police teams immediately traced the vehicle and intercepted it while the accused were allegedly taking Suryavanshi towards Sinhagad Road. The victim was rescued, while Sagar Ramesh Borade, 32, a hotelier from Walchandnagar, and Kishor Balasaheb Sawant, 32, a resident of Dasur in Malshiras taluka of Solapur district, were detained around 1.23am.

According to police, Borade was angry with Suryavanshi over his alleged communication with a female friend. Borade and Sawant, along with three other associates, allegedly assaulted Suryavanshi and forcibly took him away in the Scorpio. The victim was allegedly beaten while the vehicle was being driven towards Sinhagad Road.

Police said the woman is also preparing for competitive examinations and was known to both Suryavanshi and Borade. Police suspect that Borade’s doubts over the relationship between the two led to the assault and abduction.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Suryavanshi said, “I was studying in the library and came down around 11.45pm to leave for home. While I was sitting on my bike, Borade and four others came and started assaulting me. They forcibly dragged me into the car and took me towards Sinhagad Road.”

“I was shouting for help and asking people to call 112. Hearing the commotion, some students present at the spot informed the police. I have no relationship with the girl, but Borade, who runs a hotel, suspected that I was involved with her,” he said.

“I am worried about my life. Students come to Pune from across Maharashtra for competitive examinations. Such incidents can put students under immense trauma,” Suryavanshi added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale told The Free Press Journal that the incident stemmed from a dispute involving a woman who is also an MPSC aspirant.

“The woman was known to the victim as well as the main accused, Borade. The accused had doubts about the woman’s connection with the victim and, out of anger, allegedly kidnapped and assaulted him,” Rawale said.

“Technical investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly. So far, five persons, including a woman, have been booked under relevant sections, including those pertaining to common intention,” he added.