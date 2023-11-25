Pune Crime: Man Loses ₹1.5 Crore In Land Fraud, 3 Booked | Representative Image

A case has been registered at Nigdi police station by Girish Awhad (47, resident of Baner Road, Aundh) against Vishal Ashok Chugera (resident of Wanwadi), Shivam Banwaridas Mahant (resident of Wadgaonsheri), and Manoj Sarasnath Rai (resident of Pimpri) after he lost ₹1.5 crore in a land fraud scheme. The incident transpired between July 2019 and November 2023.

Awhad, acquainted with Rai for a decade, was introduced to Chugera and Mahant by Rai in July 2019. At that time, they proposed selling a plot in Shiraswadi (taluka Haveli) at a doubled price within one and a half years. Awhad transferred ₹1.10 crore in Chugera's bank account through RTGS in 2019, with ₹17 lakhs handed to Mahant and ₹2.5 lakhs given to Rai as commission. However, upon Awhad's attempt to secure the land from the trio, they declined to proceed with the transfer.

Realising he was a victim of deception, Awhad filed a case, and the Nigdi police are currently investigating the matter.