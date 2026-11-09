Pune Crime: Man Found Dead With Legs Tied, Head Crushed In Manjari | File

Pune: A gruesome murder came to light in Pune’s Manjari Khurd area after the body of an unidentified young man, with both legs tied with a rope and severe head injuries allegedly inflicted with a cement block, was found near the riverbank, officials said on Monday.

The body was discovered in a bushy area between the VTP and Gera construction sites. The deceased is believed to be aged between 30 and 35 years. Police suspect that the victim was murdered either elsewhere or at the spot before the accused attempted to dispose of his body in the river. However, they allegedly abandoned it in the bushes near the riverbank after failing to carry out their plan.

According to the police, the incident came to light at around 7.15pm on November 7, following which personnel from Wagholi Police Station rushed to the spot. Police Constable Deepak Balu Kokare (30) subsequently lodged a complaint in connection with the incident.

Senior Police Inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad of Wagholi Police Station said the body was found among bushes between the two construction sites. The victim’s legs had been tied with a rope, and his head had been crushed with a Siporex block.

Police have circulated details of the deceased’s clothing to establish his identity. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light pink full-sleeved shirt bearing the words ‘YASH DESIGNER SHIRT’, a blue jacket with a ‘NIKE’ logo and blue trousers bearing the words ‘BY YOUNG YOUTH’. He was also wearing a black belt and brick-coloured slippers. A pair of sky-blue wireless headphones was found nearby.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the accused may have intended to dump the body in the river to destroy evidence. However, they may have abandoned it in the bushes after failing to dispose of it in the river.

Police have checked records at nearby police stations, but no missing person complaint matching the deceased’s description has been reported so far. Wagholi police are investigating the case, and efforts are underway to identify the victim and trace the accused.