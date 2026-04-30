Pune Crime: Illegal Narcotic Tablets Worth ₹3.38 Lakh Seized In Shivajinagar; Accused Held | Sourced

Shivajinagar Police have seized illegal narcotic tablets worth ₹3.38 lakh from an abandoned tempo near Deendayal Memorial Hospital. Regarding the matter, police have arrested the accused and seized the vehicle. The accused has been identified as Vishnu Ramratan Gupta, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to police officials, a patrolling team from Shivajinagar Police Station, led by Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Patil, along with other personnel, was on routine patrolling when Police Naik Sachin Jadhav received a tip-off from an informant about a suspicious tempo parked on a deserted road near the hospital.

Acting swiftly, the police team reached the spot and found the vehicle in an abandoned condition. Upon inspection, officers opened the rear door of the tempo and found several sacks containing packets of banned narcotic tablets, locally referred to as bantya pills.

The police immediately seized the vehicle along with the contraband, collectively valued at ₹3,38,880.

During the investigation, police identified and arrested the accused. Officials suspect that more individuals may be involved in the illegal trade and are probing further.

Read Also Pune: Power Cut For Up To 6 Hours In Wanowrie And Nearby Areas For Maintenance Work On Thursday

Krushikesh Rawale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said these banned tablets have recently been used in “Fulchand Pan” preparations in Pune, raising concerns over their demand in the local market. “We have kept a watch on such networks, and accordingly, action will be taken. We request citizens to inform us about such illegal activities happening nearby.”

Further investigation is underway.