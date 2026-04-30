Pune: Power Cut For Up To 6 Hours In Wanowrie And Nearby Areas For Maintenance Work On Thursday | Representative Image

Pune: Residents of Wanowrie, Shantinagar, Jagtap Chowk, and nearby areas in Pune will experience a power outage of up to 6 hours on Thursday due to scheduled maintenance work by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The shutdown comes at a time when the city is reeling under high summer temperatures.

According to MSEDCL, electricity supply will remain affected from 8 am to 2 pm. The outage is planned for maintenance work on the 22KV Shinde Chhatri and 22KV Big Bazaar feeders, which come under the Rasta Peth division. Officials said the work is necessary to ensure a smooth and safe electricity supply in the coming monsoon season.

MSEDCL has been carrying out pre-monsoon maintenance work across Maharashtra in a planned and accelerated manner. The main aim is to strengthen the power network, reduce breakdowns, and improve safety. This includes repairs to lines, transformers, poles, insulators, and other equipment, along with tree trimming near electricity lines and checking earthing systems.

The utility has also said that such maintenance work is usually completed before the end of May. Earlier, shutdowns were often scheduled between 10 am and 2 pm or even till 4 pm. However, to reduce inconvenience during extreme heat, the headquarters has now directed all regional offices to complete such work mainly between 7 am and 11 am.

In this case, the shutdown window has been extended up to 2 pm due to technical requirements. MSEDCL officials said efforts will be made to restore power as early as possible once the work is completed.

The electricity department has also instructed that an alternative power supply should be arranged wherever possible. Consumers will be informed in advance through SMS alerts on registered mobile numbers and also through local media announcements.

Officials said the maintenance includes checking distribution transformers, feeder pillars, ring main units, repairing damaged equipment, replacing old wires, correcting line sag, and servicing substations. This also involves breaker maintenance, battery charging, transformer oil topping, and preparation of backup systems to avoid future disruptions.

MSEDCL has appealed to residents to cooperate during the scheduled outage, stating that the work is essential to ensure a more stable and safer electricity supply during the monsoon season.