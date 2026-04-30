Gas leak At Chemical Unit In Pune Leaves 24 Affected, Swift Fire Brigade Action Averts Major Disaster | file photo

Pune: A major gas leak from a storage tank at a chemical company near Gangadham Chowk, close to Aai Mata Mandir, late last night triggered panic in the area and left 24 residents struggling with breathing issues.

According to officials, the incident occurred around midnight when gas began leaking in large quantities from a tank at the facility. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and entered the premises wearing breathing apparatus (BA) sets to control the situation.

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The 24 affected residnets, were shifted to a Sassoon general hospital in government ambulance service (108) after experiencing respiratory distress. Additionally, one fire officer and a fire fighter were also admitted for treatment after being exposed during the rescue operation.

Under the guidance of Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode, a team of five officers and nearly 30 fire personnel worked swiftly to contain the leak and prevent a potentially larger disaster. Four fire tenders, including a dedicated BA set vehicle, were deployed at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that the situation was brought under control in time, averting what could have been a major tragedy. Further investigation into the cause of the leak is underway.