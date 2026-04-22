40 Domestic Gas Cylinders Missing, 1,000 Cylinders Unaccounted For In Bhopal | FPJ Photos: Farooq Sayed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major irregularity in gas cylinder supply was exposed in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal involvingPhoenix HP Gas and BS HP Gas agencies, as reported on Wednesday.

According to information, records for around 40 domestic cylinders were missing, and nearly 1,000 5-kg cylinders could not be accounted for. The agency also failed to provide proper documentation.

Following complaints, a probe was ordered by District Supply Controller into the operations of Phoenix HP Gas agency, run by retired assistant supply officer BP Sharma.

During the investigation, several consumers reported that they had booked cylinders but did not receive them, even though records showed delivery.

The food department team recorded statements and inspected documents, warehouses, and stock records.

Another agency, BS HP Gas, was also inspected, where over 250 filled cylinders were found missing and discrepancies were found in commercial cylinder stock.

The investigation report has been completed and will soon be presented in the ADM court for action.

Meanwhile, during the wedding season, around 22 people have applied for more than 50 commercial gas cylinders for catering purposes.

However, despite applications being forwarded to gas companies, cylinders have not yet been supplied on time.

Applicants said they are being told to collect cylinders through caterers a day before their events.

Several families said they are facing difficulties as weddings are just days away and required cylinders have not been delivered.

Officials said that both agencies have been investigated, and reports will be submitted for further legal action.