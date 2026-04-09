Bhopal Gas Theft Racket Busted: 342 LPG Cylinders Seized; 27 Found Underweight |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District Food Department on Thursday uncovered a gas theft racket involving underweight cylinders. The operation came to light after officials conducted a surprise raid on a delivery truck linked to Saini Indane Gas Agency and seized 342 LPG cylinders, including 27 found underweight.

The raid was triggered by the suspicious movement of a truck operated by Shri Balaji Transport, Gwalior. The vehicle, carrying filled cylinders from the Bakania IOCL depot, took nearly 12 hours to cover a short distance to a warehouse in Imlia village, raising concerns of foul play, said officials.

Following the findings, the entire consignment along with the truck was seized. The vehicle has been handed over to Sukhi Sewania police for further investigation. Authorities ensured that consumers will not be affected by transferring the cylinders to another agency for safe distribution. Meanwhile, officials are probing whether the agency management was involved or if the malpractice was carried out solely by the transport crew.

Underweight LPGs and tampered seals Acting on a tip-off, food department officials, along with the weights and measures department, inspected the consignment. During the investigation, 27 cylinders were found underweight, with shortages ranging from 1 kg to 2.5 kg-far exceeding the permissible limit of 150 grams. Additionally, five cylinders were discovered without mandatory company safety seals, indicating tampering and illegal gas extraction.

Official Statement Assistant supply officer Safdar Khan told media persons that the team acted swiftly upon receiving information about possible discrepancies. We reached the gas agency and inspected the vehicle parked outside its warehouse. Upon measurement, several cylinders were found significantly underweight, he said.