Bhopal News: Over 1,000 LPG Cylinders Seized In Three Raids | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid an ongoing LPG supply crunch, the district administration and police on Friday seized more than 1,000 LPG cylinders in three separate raids conducted across the city and initiated strict action against gas agencies suspected of distribution irregularities.

Administrative teams carried out inspections at several locations, including Vinit Gas Agency near Jamboree Maidan and Mamta Gas Agency in the Gufa Mandir-Lalghati area.

During the raid at Mamta Gas Agency, officials seized 658 LPG cylinders from three trucks and one loading auto. The recovery included 215 commercial 19kg cylinders, 348 domestic cylinders and 95 empty 5kg cylinders.

Similarly, MP Nagar SDM LK Khare conducted a surprise inspection at Vinit Gas Agency near Jamboree Maidan. The inspection revealed serious discrepancies between the physical stock and the agency s official records.

Officials found 51 large commercial cylinders, 147 small 5kg commercial cylinders, 18 plastic commercial cylinders, along with 535 filled and 823 empty domestic cylinders.

Separate seizures by police

Kolar police also intercepted a pickup vehicle carrying 25 LPG cylinders without valid documentation. The case has been handed over to the Food Department and the concerned SDM for further action. Earlier this week, another 16 illegally stored domestic cylinders were seized from a residential premises in the Gandhi Nagar area.

Administration steps up monitoring

District Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh personally inspected several gas godowns along with District Food Supply Controller Chandrabhan Singh Jadon to review the supply situation. Officials maintained that there is no shortage of domestic LPG if hoarding and illegal diversion are prevented.

New SOP for LPG distribution

To regulate supply and prevent misuse, the administration has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure. Domestic consumers must maintain a minimum gap of 25 days between two refill bookings and avoid panic booking.

Commercial LPG supply has been temporarily restricted to essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions. Hotels, malls, factories and other bulk consumers will not receive commercial LPG supply until the situation stabilises.

Inspection teams deployed

Special inspection teams have been formed to monitor all 23 gas agencies in the city. Officials will conduct daily checks at gas agencies and storage points and submit reports to the respective Sub-Divisional Magistrates. Authorities have also urged citizens to report any cases of black marketing or illegal storage of LPG cylinders.