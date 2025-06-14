 Pune Crime: Former X-Ray Technician Arrested For Theft At Apartment In Magarpatta City; Valuables Worth Over ₹43.5 Lakh Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Former X-Ray Technician Arrested For Theft At Apartment In Magarpatta City; Valuables Worth Over ₹43.5 Lakh Recovered

Pune Crime: Former X-Ray Technician Arrested For Theft At Apartment In Magarpatta City; Valuables Worth Over ₹43.5 Lakh Recovered

The accused, identified as Rohit Vilas Andhare (25), is a native of Dharashiv district, currently residing at Thite Vasti, Kharadi, the police said

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Former X-Ray Technician Arrested For Theft At Apartment In Magarpatta City; Valuables Worth Over ₹43.5 Lakh Recovered | Sourced

The Anti-Dacoity Squad has arrested a former X-ray technician who was involved in a major house theft case in Pune's Hadapsar area and recovered stolen valuables worth over ₹43.5 lakh, officials said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Rohit Vilas Andhare (25), is a native of Dharashiv district, currently residing at Thite Vasti, Kharadi, they added.

According to the police, a case had been registered at Hadapsar Police Station under Sections 331(3)(4) and 305(A) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) regarding a house burglary that occurred between 9pm on May 17 and 1pm on May 18.

Read Also
Pune Accident: 20-Year-Old Pharma Student Killed By Unlicensed Driver In Katraj; Two Arrested
article-image

During a thorough investigation, the police identified a suspicious Yamaha R15 motorcycle without a number plate. CCTV footage showed the suspect using this motorcycle during the crime. Based on this lead, the police teams launched an extensive manhunt across Solapur, Barshi, Dharashiv, Bhum and Paranda.

On June 11, during a parallel investigation and analysis of around 170 CCTV footage over 23 days, the suspect was traced and apprehended near Godbole Vasti, Manjri, using technical surveillance and confidential informants.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw

Nikhil Pingale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking to the media, said, "Andhare was found to be involved in a burglary at a flat in Magarpatta City. He used an R15 bike in the theft, which belonged to a family that died by suicide two years ago."

Read Also
VIDEOS: Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar, Punawale & Several Other Areas Face...
article-image

During the raid, the police recovered 48 tolas of gold and diamond jewellery and 500 grams of silver ornaments along with a Yamaha R15 motorcycle with him. The total value of the seized assets is estimated to be ₹43.55 lakh.

As per the preliminary examination, no prior case has been lodged against Andhare. Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: 4 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested In Pune In Joint Operation By Military...

Maharashtra News: 4 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested In Pune In Joint Operation By Military...

Why Can’t Pune Traffic Police & Wardens Ease Congestion On University Road? Hear It From The...

Why Can’t Pune Traffic Police & Wardens Ease Congestion On University Road? Hear It From The...

Pune: Co-Founders Of Mist LGBTQ Foundation Tie The Knot In Hindu & Christian Ceremonies During Pride...

Pune: Co-Founders Of Mist LGBTQ Foundation Tie The Knot In Hindu & Christian Ceremonies During Pride...

Pune Crime: Former X-Ray Technician Arrested For Theft At Apartment In Magarpatta City; Valuables...

Pune Crime: Former X-Ray Technician Arrested For Theft At Apartment In Magarpatta City; Valuables...

'No Need To Panic,' Says Ajit Pawar As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad

'No Need To Panic,' Says Ajit Pawar As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad