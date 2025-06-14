Pune Crime: Former X-Ray Technician Arrested For Theft At Apartment In Magarpatta City; Valuables Worth Over ₹43.5 Lakh Recovered | Sourced

The Anti-Dacoity Squad has arrested a former X-ray technician who was involved in a major house theft case in Pune's Hadapsar area and recovered stolen valuables worth over ₹43.5 lakh, officials said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Rohit Vilas Andhare (25), is a native of Dharashiv district, currently residing at Thite Vasti, Kharadi, they added.

According to the police, a case had been registered at Hadapsar Police Station under Sections 331(3)(4) and 305(A) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) regarding a house burglary that occurred between 9pm on May 17 and 1pm on May 18.

During a thorough investigation, the police identified a suspicious Yamaha R15 motorcycle without a number plate. CCTV footage showed the suspect using this motorcycle during the crime. Based on this lead, the police teams launched an extensive manhunt across Solapur, Barshi, Dharashiv, Bhum and Paranda.

On June 11, during a parallel investigation and analysis of around 170 CCTV footage over 23 days, the suspect was traced and apprehended near Godbole Vasti, Manjri, using technical surveillance and confidential informants.

Nikhil Pingale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking to the media, said, "Andhare was found to be involved in a burglary at a flat in Magarpatta City. He used an R15 bike in the theft, which belonged to a family that died by suicide two years ago."

During the raid, the police recovered 48 tolas of gold and diamond jewellery and 500 grams of silver ornaments along with a Yamaha R15 motorcycle with him. The total value of the seized assets is estimated to be ₹43.55 lakh.

As per the preliminary examination, no prior case has been lodged against Andhare. Further investigation is underway.