Pune Crime: Businessman Cheated Of ₹5.7 Crore In Illegal Land Sale; 5 Arrested | Representative Image

Pune: Lohegaon Police have arrested five persons for allegedly cheating businessman and builder Ravindra Sakla of ₹5.70 crore by illegally selling a portion of his land without his consent while the ownership dispute was pending before a court.

The complainant, Ravindra Sakla (63), a resident of Ghorpadi, lodged a complaint at the Lohegaon Police Station. Based on his complaint, police arrested Subhash Uttamchand Dugad, Rajendra Uttamchand Dugad, Sandesh Ashok Bhansali, Sheikh Umar Latif Inamdar, and Bhaskar Reddy. Another accused, Narayan Kallari Reddy, has also been named in the case.

According to police, the offence took place between 2010 and September 2025 in connection with 48 acres of land from Survey No. 163, Hissa No. 8/1A/2, measuring a total of 1 hectare and 8 acres, situated at Lohgaon. The alleged transactions were executed through various sub-registrar offices.

Police said Sakla owns the disputed property in Lohgaon. The accused had been attempting to claim possession of the land, and a civil dispute regarding ownership is already pending before a court. Despite the ongoing litigation, the accused allegedly conspired to execute sale transactions of the land among themselves without obtaining Sakla's consent.

The accused allegedly received ₹5.70 crore through these transactions, causing wrongful financial loss to the complainant.

A case of cheating and related offences has been registered at the Lohegaon Police Station. Five accused have been arrested. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation. Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Shinde is investigating the matter and said police will take action accordingly.