Pune Crime: Brother Of Andekar Murder Accused Killed In Suspected Revenge Attack | Representative Image

Pune: Akshay Bapu Maske alias Bala (26), who was critically injured in a firing and koyta attack in Pune’s Balaji Nagar area on Wednesday morning, has died during treatment, police confirmed. The killing is being seen as the latest revenge attack linked to the murder of former corporator Vanraj Andekar.

Maske, a resident of Ambegaon Pathar near Swami Samarth Temple, was undergoing treatment at Bharati Hospital after unidentified assailants opened fire at him and attacked him with a koyta at Samvidhan Chowk around 10.15 am on Wednesday. Doctors had earlier described his condition as critical.

About The Incident…

According to police, four men on two-wheelers approached Maske and fired three to four rounds at him. One bullet hit him before the attackers allegedly assaulted him with a koyta and fled the spot.

Police said Akshay Maske was the brother of Akash Maske, one of the accused arrested in the Vanraj Andekar murder case. Investigators suspect the attack was part of an ongoing cycle of revenge killings connected to the high-profile murder case.

Third Murder Linked To Vanraj’s Death…

Officials said this is the third murder linked to the aftermath of Vanraj Andekar’s killing. Earlier, Ayush Komkar was murdered in a retaliatory attack. In another incident, the brother of an accused in the Andekar murder case, who worked as an autorickshaw driver, was also killed.

Police sources said all three victims in these revenge attacks were family members or close relatives of those arrested in the Vanraj Andekar murder case.

Read Also Pune: Brother Of Vanraj Andekar Murder Accused Critically Injured In Firing Incident

Investigators believe tensions linked to the murder case continue to fuel violent retaliation despite key members of the Andekar family remaining in jail. Crime Branch teams and local police are continuing their search for the attackers involved in the latest murder.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Bansode said police are carrying out technical analysis and multiple teams are working to trace the accused. Further investigation is underway.