Pune Crime Branch Busts Major Ganja Racket; 43 Kg Narcotics Worth ₹21.91 Lakh Seized, Four Arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Squad (Unit 1) of the Crime Branch has busted a ganja supply network and arrested four persons in connection with the illegal transportation and sale of banned narcotic substances. During the raid, police have seized a total of 43.076 kilograms of ganja and other valuables collectively valued at Rs 21,91,400.

The arrested accused were identified as Akshay Popatrao Padule (31), a resident of New MHADA Colony, Hadapsar, and Vishal Dattatray Jadhav (28), a resident of Hingne Mala, Hadapsar, Mangesh Janya Pawara (29), a resident of Bhogawade Khurd and Dnyaneshwar Magan Pawara (25), a resident of Sangvi in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.

According to police, on February 14, two accused, Akshay and Vishal, were apprehended in front of Kripasindhu East Society, Gat No. 380, Kadamwak Wasti, Loni Kalbhor.

The duo was found in possession of 34.440 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 6,88,800, which they had allegedly stored for sale despite the ban under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A case was registered against them at Loni Kalbhor Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(C), and 29 of the NDPS Act.

During interrogation by the crime branch, the accused revealed details about the suppliers. Accordingly, on February 18, a team led by Police Inspector Wahid Pathan, in charge of ANS-1, proceeded to Dhule and Nandurbar districts. Acting on specific inputs, separate teams were formed, and Mangesh Janya Pawara (29), a resident of Bhogawade Khurd in Dhadgaon taluka of Nandurbar district, was caught in a remote hilly region.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Dnyaneshwar Magan Pawara (25), a resident of Sangvi in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district. He was detained near the Mumbai-Agra Highway at Navi Sangvi. Police seized 9.420 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1,87,600 and a Honda car (MH-18-BR-1345) valued at Rs 5,00,000 from his possession.

In total, the police have arrested four accused and seized 43.076 kilograms of ganja, two cars (one Hyundai Aura and one Honda), and five mobile phones. The total value of the seized property stands at Rs 21,91,400.

According to official data, 983 people have been arrested in 676 cases over the last five years.

Year - Registered cases - Accused arrested

2021- 107 - 154

2022 - 121 - 164

2023 - 120 - 162

2024 - 111 - 178

2025 - 217 - 325

Meanwhile, DCP Nikhil Pingale, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The department has tightened the grip on illegal drug traffickers and many chains have been busted so far. Furthermore, other existing networks are on our targets and soon will be dismantled. In 2025, a total of Rs 12.33 crore worth of narcotics were seized by the police. We have kept an eye on the habitual offenders, and accordingly, action will be taken further."