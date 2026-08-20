Pune Crime: 43 Held During Anti-Drug Task Force Raid In Kondhwa; 3kg Ganja Seized | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra Anti-Drug Task Force’s Pune unit conducted an early-morning operation in Kondhwa, arresting two alleged drug peddlers and detaining 43 people who had reportedly gathered to purchase cannabis, officials said on Thursday.

Police seized around 3kg of ganja, 14 two-wheelers, three three-wheelers, 35 mobile phones and ₹26,960 in cash during the operation.

The two alleged drug peddlers have been identified as Aju Ahmed Shaikh, a resident of Kondhwa, and Ganesh Sidhu Patole, a resident of Buddhavihar Society in Kondhwa. According to police, Patole worked for Shaikh for a monthly payment of ₹500. Both allegedly have two previous cases registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including a case involving possession of 200 grams of cannabis.

Acting on information that cannabis was being sold in Kondhwa, the Anti-Drug Task Force laid a trap near a dargah in Shivneri Galli, Kakade Vasti. Shaikh and Patole allegedly arrived at the spot carrying cannabis and were apprehended by the police.

As part of the operation, some police personnel went undercover and posed as customers. They allegedly approached the accused to purchase cannabis worth ₹500 or ₹1,000. Once prospective buyers asked to purchase the drug, the undercover personnel took them aside and detained them.

According to police, 43 people arrived at the spot to allegedly purchase cannabis and were subsequently taken into custody for questioning.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Jyotipriya Singh, head of the Maharashtra Anti-Drug Task Force’s Pune unit, along with Deputy Inspector General Pravin Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anuj Tare, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nandini Vagyani and other officers and personnel.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the cannabis and the network involved in its distribution.