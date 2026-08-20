Pune VIDEO: Overtaking Dispute Turns Into Fight Between Drivers At Wakad-Hinjawadi Bridge | Video Screengrab

Pune: A minor dispute between two drivers over overtaking turned into a physical fight at Wakad-Hinjawadi Bridge. The scuffle briefly disrupted traffic on the busy highway, creating a tense situation for motorists in the area.

The incident reportedly took place after one vehicle brushed against another while attempting to overtake. Following the incident, the drivers stopped and began arguing over the matter. What initially appeared to be a minor disagreement soon escalated, with the argument turning into a physical confrontation between the two sides.

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The fight took place on the busy bridge, where a large number of vehicles were passing through. The altercation attracted the attention of other motorists, with several people stopping or slowing down to observe what was happening. The presence of people and vehicles around the spot affected the movement of traffic on the highway.

As the confrontation continued, traffic movement near Wakad Bridge slowed down, and a temporary traffic jam was reported in the area. Vehicles approaching the bridge were forced to move cautiously due to the altercation and the crowd that had gathered around the spot.

The incident also caused concern among commuters travelling through the stretch, as the road is a key route connecting Wakad with neighbouring areas and experiences heavy traffic, particularly during peak hours.

The situation was subsequently brought under control, following which the vehicles involved were moved, and traffic movement gradually returned to normal. The disruption lasted for a short period before the highway was cleared.

Further details about the identities of the drivers involved and the extent of any injuries or damage to the vehicles were not immediately available. It was also not immediately clear whether a formal complaint had been registered with the police in connection with the incident.

The incident highlights how minor disputes between motorists can quickly escalate on busy city roads, potentially affecting hundreds of other commuters.