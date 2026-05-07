Pune Crime: 29-Year-Old Beautician Found Murdered In Keshavnagar; Post-Mortem Confirms Death By Strangulation | Representational Image | File

A 29-year-old woman working in a beauty parlour was allegedly strangled to death, and her body was later dumped on a roadside near the garbage depot area in Keshavnagar, officials said on Thursday.

The incident reportedly took place between 9.15pm on Wednesday and around 12.45am on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Afreen Salim Pathan, a resident of Wadgaon Sheri Gaothan.

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A complaint in the case has been lodged at the Mundhwa Police Station by the victim’s younger sister.

According to the police, Afreen operated a beauty parlour and used to visit customers’ homes for appointments. On Wednesday evening, she had gone to attend to a client as part of her work routine.

Her body was later found lying on the roadside near the Keshavnagar garbage depot around midnight. Passersby noticed the woman lying motionless and alerted the police control room. After reaching the spot, police initially suspected it to be a road accident, as there were no visible injury marks or signs of a violent struggle on her body.

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The body was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination. Doctors later confirmed that the woman had died due to strangulation, following which police registered a murder case based on the complaint filed by her sister.

Police said there are no CCTV cameras installed near the spot where the body was found, making the investigation more challenging. Teams from the Pune Crime Branch and Mundhwa Police are searching for the accused. The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of Police Inspector Sagar Gode.