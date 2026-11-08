Pune Crime: 27-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Kothrud On Eve Of Diwali; 2 Arrested Within Hours | Sourced

Pune: A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of three to four assailants in the Sutardara area of Kothrud on Saturday night, a day before Diwali. Within a few hours of the murder, Kothrud police registered a murder case and arrested two suspects, identified as Vicky More and Aniket Malpote. The victim, identified as Prakash Yewale alias Lalya, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons around 9.30pm, allegedly over an old rivalry.

According to the police, the incident took place while Yewale was in the Sutardara area. The group allegedly intercepted him and attacked him with sharp weapons. Preliminary information suggests that he was stabbed in the neck and sustained serious injuries. He collapsed in a pool of blood as the attackers fled the spot.

Yewale was rushed to a private hospital in Shivajinagar in a critical condition. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body was subsequently shifted to Sassoon General Hospital for further procedures.

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Soon after receiving information about the incident, Kothrud police personnel rushed to the spot. Senior police officials and a Crime Branch team also joined the investigation. The police identified the suspected attackers with the help of CCTV footage from the area and eyewitness accounts. Special teams were deployed to trace the accused, while technical analysis was also used as part of the investigation.

The police have arrested More and Malpote in connection with the murder. Further investigation is underway to establish the involvement of other suspects and ascertain the exact motive behind the attack.

According to preliminary police information, Yewale had a criminal record and had previously been booked in cases related to theft, burglary and other offences. He had also reportedly been involved in an argument with some youths associated with a local mandal in the same area a few days ago.

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Police suspect that the murder could be linked to an old rivalry and the recent dispute. However, they have said that the exact motive is yet to be established. The investigation is underway, and further details are expected to emerge in the coming days.