Pune Crime: 19 Booked For Using Fake PMRDA, PMC Documents To Register 22 Sale Deeds | Representative Image

Ambegaon Police have registered an FIR against 19 persons, including partners of seven construction firms, for allegedly using forged documents of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to illegally register 22 property sale deeds at the Joint Sub-Registrar Office (Haveli No. 20) in Dattanagar, Ambegaon, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused allegedly submitted fake development permissions, commencement certificates (CCs), and occupancy certificates (OCs), purportedly issued by PMRDA and PMC, while registering sale deeds on January 14, February 18, and February 20, 2026. The forged documents were allegedly used to mislead the registration department and facilitate property transactions.

The FIR has been registered against partners and representatives of several developers, including Sai Swaraj Developers, Shivay Associates, Shri Venkatesh Developers, and Rajlaxmi Developers and Builders, along with landowners and other associated individuals.

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The complaint was lodged by Joint Sub-Registrar Ravindra Namdev Koli (46) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 3(5), along with Section 82 of the Registration Act, 1908.

The case stems from a written complaint submitted on March 2, 2026, by Dadasaheb Gaikwad, president of the Rayat Maharashtra General Workers' Union, alleging that several builders had registered property documents using forged approvals. Acting on the complaint, the Sub-Registrar's office sought verification from PMRDA and PMC.

Officials from PMRDA and PMC's Zone No. 2 later confirmed that the development permissions, commencement certificates, and occupancy certificates attached to the sale deeds were fake.

Police said the accused attached the forged documents to 22 sale deeds, falsely portraying them as genuine to obtain registration and allegedly cheating the government and the registration department.

Following directions from higher authorities, Joint Sub-Registrar Ravindra Koli, who is currently undergoing treatment at Bharati Hospital, recorded his statement, on the basis of which the FIR was registered at Ambegaon Police Station.

Police have launched a detailed investigation. The case has also raised concerns over the fate of homebuyers who may have purchased flats in projects allegedly backed by forged approvals.