Pune Crime: 17-Year-Old Murdered By Friends Over Social Media Status On Vetal Tekdi In Kothrud | FPJ Photo

Pune: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by two of his friends following a dispute over a social media status posted by the victim in Kothrud during the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Neel Vijay Nike (17), a resident of Kothrud.

According to police, the incident took place between 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday at the top of Vetal Tekdi in the Kothrud police station limits. Neel was allegedly attacked on the head with a hammer, resulting in severe injuries and blood loss. He died at the spot.

Police have detained two youths in connection with the murder. Their exact ages are yet to be confirmed. One of the accused is reportedly from Kalewadi, while the other is a resident of Shravanadhara in Kothrud.

According to police, Neel and the two accused were friends and knew each other. The dispute reportedly began after Neel uploaded a status featuring a person known to the accused and allegedly glorifying his activities.

Police said the person featured in the status had previously been involved in a physical altercation with the two accused. The accused allegedly took offence at Neel posting the status and subsequently planned the attack.

On Wednesday, the accused reportedly asked Neel to accompany them for an outing. Unaware of the alleged plan, Neel went along with them. The trio later reached the hilltop in Kothrud, where the two accused allegedly attacked him with a hammer.

The assault left Neel with serious head injuries, and he died at the spot.

Arun Ghodke, Senior Police Inspector of Kothrud Police Station, told The Free Press Journal that the dispute originated after Neel posted the status of a person with whom the accused had previously been involved in a physical altercation.

“The conspiracy allegedly began after Neel put up the status. The accused had earlier had a physical altercation with the person featured in the status. They allegedly planned the attack and murdered Neel. Further investigation is underway,” Ghodke said.

Police have detained both suspects and are conducting further investigation to establish the exact sequence of events, motive and the role of each accused.