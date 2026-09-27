Pune Crime: 11 Held For Mobile Theft During Ganesh Visarjan; 63 Phones, Car Worth ₹30.57 Lakh Recovered | Sourced

Pune: The Shivajinagar police have arrested 11 persons allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones from devotees during the Ganesh Visarjan processions in Pune and recovered 63 mobile phones and other material collectively valued at ₹30.57 lakh, according to the police.

According to the police, the Shivajinagar police station’s surveillance team received confidential information that a group of persons carrying weapons was allegedly waiting in the Khadak area near Bhide Bridge with preparations to commit thefts and robberies. Acting on the information, police teams conducted an operation and detained eight suspects during the intervening night of September 25 and 26, between midnight and 6.30am.

The suspects were questioned, and further investigation led the police to identify 11 persons allegedly involved in the mobile phone thefts. Police subsequently took them into custody at around 6.50am on September 26.

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During the operation, police recovered 63 mobile phones belonging to different companies, along with a Chevrolet Cruze car bearing registration number MH 43 AB 9990 and other items allegedly intended for use in committing offences. The total value of the recovered property was estimated at ₹30,57,050.

The police said the accused had allegedly taken advantage of the heavy crowds during the Ganesh Visarjan processions to steal mobile phones from devotees and were preparing to commit further offences.

The arrests were made by a team from Shivajinagar police station under the guidance of senior police officers. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Girishkumar Dighavkar, Police Inspector (Crime) Amar Kalange and Police Sub-Inspector Arvind Shinde, along with other police personnel.

A case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. The police said some of the arrested persons have also been booked in serious offences against persons and property in Nashik city, Nashik rural and other areas.

Further investigation into the case is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Arvind Shinde.

“The investigation will now focus on identifying the wider network involved in the thefts and establishing whether the accused are linked to similar cases registered in Nashik city, Nashik rural and other areas. We have recovered 63 mobile phones and other property worth around ₹30.57 lakh, and further investigation will be carried out to trace the rightful owners and ascertain the involvement of the accused in other offences,” said Girishkumar Dighavkar, Senior Police Inspector, Shivajinagar police station.