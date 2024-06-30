 Pune: Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Reports ₹384 Crore Profit, Declares 15% Dividend
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Reports ₹384 Crore Profit, Declares 15% Dividend

Pune: Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Reports ₹384 Crore Profit, Declares 15% Dividend

Chairman CA Milind Kale declared that the bank's financial position remains robust, with reserves and other funds standing at ₹2,149 Crore and a Capital to Risk Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 15.43%.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
article-image

The Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Ltd., in its 118th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Hotel Central Park, Apte Road, Pune, announced a net profit of ₹384 Crore for the Financial Year 2023-2024. Chairman CA Milind Kale declared that the bank's financial position remains robust, with reserves and other funds standing at ₹2,149 Crore and a Capital to Risk Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 15.43%.

During the AGM, Chairman Kale addressed the members and highlighted the bank's significant milestones achieved during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. He reported that the bank's total business setup has reached ₹35,400 Crore, comprising deposits amounting to ₹20,216 Crore and advances totaling ₹15,192 Crore.

The bank also declared a dividend of 15 per cent for its members for the Financial Year 2023-24, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns and financial prudence.

Read Also
IN PICTURES: Pune Citizens Take To The Streets To Celebrate India's T20 World Cup Triumph
article-image

The AGM witnessed a substantial turnout of members, with Vice Chairman CA Yashwant Kasar, all Directors of the Board, and Managing Director Apekshita Thipsay present to discuss and approve the financial results and future strategies of the bank.

Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Ltd. continues to strengthen its position in the co-operative banking sector, focusing on growth, stability, and serving the financial needs of its members and customers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Reports ₹384 Crore Profit, Declares 15% Dividend

Pune: Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Reports ₹384 Crore Profit, Declares 15% Dividend

Pune Briefs: Water Supply Disrupted In Parts Of City, Fatal Shooting Over Bull Sale In Baramati And...

Pune Briefs: Water Supply Disrupted In Parts Of City, Fatal Shooting Over Bull Sale In Baramati And...

Pune: Tragic Drownings Spark Calls For Enhanced Safety Measures At Pavana Dam

Pune: Tragic Drownings Spark Calls For Enhanced Safety Measures At Pavana Dam

Satisfactory Rainfall in Beed District Eases Dependence on Water Tankers; Heavy Rainfall Awaited

Satisfactory Rainfall in Beed District Eases Dependence on Water Tankers; Heavy Rainfall Awaited

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Project Gets Extension Till March 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Project Gets Extension Till March 3