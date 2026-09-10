Pune: Corruption Somewhere In MPSC System Is Evident, Says BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute; Asks Rohit Pawar To Submit Proof | Sourced

Pune: BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute on Thursday acknowledged growing concerns over alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruitment process, saying it was becoming evident that “there is corruption somewhere in the system”. He also urged NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar to submit documentary evidence of his allegations to the authorities for investigation.

Speaking to reporters in Pune after interacting with competitive-examination aspirants, Pachpute said the alleged leakage of one MPSC examination paper had created doubts among students about the integrity of other examinations as well.

“If one MPSC paper has been leaked, students naturally wonder whether other papers were also leaked. This is increasing negativity among aspirants. It is becoming evident that there is corruption somewhere in the system, and we also accept that,” Pachpute said.

He said the immediate need was to restore communication between students and authorities. Describing himself as a representative of the government, Pachpute said he was attempting to engage directly with aspirants and urged students to raise their concerns through dialogue.

“If the doors are being opened, there is no need to break them down,” he said.

Appealing to student representatives to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and place their grievances directly before him, Pachpute also urged aspirants to remain positive, saying the prevailing negative atmosphere could affect students preparing for competitive examinations.

Pachpute said the government had constituted a committee headed by V. Radha to examine shortcomings related to recruitment and competitive examinations. He urged students to submit their complaints and suggestions before the committee so that the issues could be examined and corrective measures taken.

The BJP MLA also responded to allegations levelled by Rohit Pawar against the MPSC and its functioning. He said Pawar should submit the evidence he claims to possess instead of limiting himself to allegations.

“If Rohit Pawar says he has evidence, he should give that evidence to the authorities. The allegations can then be investigated further,” Pachpute said. He added that he was willing to stand alongside Pawar, if necessary, in raising issues concerning competitive-examination aspirants.

On the demand for the removal or resignation of the MPSC chairman, Pachpute said the matter could not be decided simply through political pressure. He pointed out that there was a constitutional procedure for removing the chairman and said the decision to resign ultimately rested with the chairman.

“Whether to resign or not is the chairman’s moral right. Pressure cannot be put on the chairman,” Pachpute said.

During his interaction with aspirants, students also raised concerns over examination schedules, delays and the lack of communication from the Commission. They questioned how information about MPSC decisions was allegedly reaching social media before official communication and argued that the Commission, as an autonomous body, needed to improve its direct communication with candidates.