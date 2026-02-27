Pune: Contract Worker Goes Missing, Found Dead Days Later At Sinhagad Fort | File Photo

The body of a missing labourer was found in a gorge near Kalyan Darwaza at Sinhagad Fort in Pune on Friday evening, triggering concern in the area. The deceased has been identified as Dashrath Shankar Dhotre (approximately 35 years of age), a resident of Shrirampur, police said.

According to officials, Dhotre had arrived at the fort four days ago for contractual work. He was engaged in work being carried out by the Archaeology Department near the memorial of Tanaji Malusare. Dhotre and four to five other labourers were staying overnight at the fort premises during the course of the project.

Police said Dhotre went missing after midnight on Wednesday. His co-workers initially assumed that he might have returned to his native place, especially since they were unable to establish contact with him over the phone. However, on Friday evening, tourists spotted a body in a gorge near Kalyan Darwaza and alerted the authorities, leading to the discovery.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination. Officials stated that the exact cause of death will be determined only after the autopsy report is received.

Police are currently investigating whether the death was accidental or due to any other reason. Local authorities and the Archaeology Department are also gathering further details, while questions are being raised regarding the safety measures in place for labourers working at the historic fort site.

Rajesh Gavli, Senior Police Inspector of Rajgad Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. The exact cause behind the death is still unknown.