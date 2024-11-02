 Pune: Congress's Shivajinagar Candidate Datta Bahirat Vows To Scrap Projects Impacting Vetal Tekdi; Netizens React
Pune: Congress's Shivajinagar Candidate Datta Bahirat Vows To Scrap Projects Impacting Vetal Tekdi; Netizens React

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, incumbent Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, who will contest against Bahirat, said the BJP had already scrapped the tender for the Balbharati-Paud Phata Road project

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Datta Bahirat, the Congress candidate for the Shivajinagar Assembly seat in Pune for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls, has vowed to scrap the projects impacting Vetal Tekdi, the city's only remaining green bastion. Bahirat said he would scrap projects like Balbharati-Paud Phata Road, the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) and the twin tunnels from Panchavati-Sutardhara and Panchavati-Gokhalenagar if elected to power. He said he stands behind the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS), a citizen group protesting the cancellation of these projects.

Netizens hailed Bahirat for his stance. "The first candidate to clearly and unequivocally state in public that if elected, he will delete the 3 destructive projects on @VetalTekdi from the Development Plan. This is BIG! Thank you Datta Bahiratji," wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user. Another user commented, "Our vote goes to him!! I want a candidate to be elected who preserves our natural resources."

Last month, citizens from across Pune gathered in large numbers at Vetal Tekdi to reaffirm their pledge to preserve and protect it. Citizens of all ages marched from Aapla Maruti to the quarry and back, calling for immediate action to protect the tekdis from devastating projects. The residents were seen holding placards reading 'Vote for Vetal Tekdi', 'Our Tekdi, Our Right', 'No ARAI on Vetal Tekdi', and 'Save Tekdi, Yellow Ribbon Campaign'. A citizens' manifesto was also released for the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, incumbent Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, who will contest against Bahirat, said the BJP had already scrapped the tender for the Balbharati-Paud Phata Road project. "Devendra Fadnavis has categorically mentioned that if there is no consensus, the question of going ahead with the project does not arise. As of now, there is no need for the environmentalists to worry. The hills will not be touched, as a lot of emotions are associated with it. I have been an avid trekker myself on the hills, and I know how healing a process it is," said Shirole, adding that he will engage with the protestors.

