Pune: Congress Stages 'BJP Washing Machine' Protest, Alleging Corruption |

In a significant demonstration outside the Pune Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office, hundreds of Congress party workers from Pune Unit staged a symbolic protest named the 'BJP Washing Machine,' aiming to expose alleged corruption by the BJP. Led by State Congress Vice President Mohan Joshi, MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, former state minister Ramesh Bagwe, and Gopal Dada Tiwari, activists displayed a washing machine labeled 'BJP Washing Machine' along with "Modi washing powder" during the two-and-a-half-hour protest.

The protest featured eye-catching slogan boards with messages such as 'BJP washing machine will wash the stains of ED, CBI, Income Tax' and 'Bharat me pap dhone ke do tarike hain (there are two ways to wash your sins), first is Holy bath in Ganga and second is BJP mein chlaang (joining BJP)...'. Demonstrators held placards with slogans, including 'Modi washing powder.'

State Congress Vice President Mohan Joshi launched a scathing attack on the BJP, predicting their failure to secure a majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to the prevailing issues of inflation, unemployment, and corruption in the country. Joshi asserted that Prime Minister Modi would not be reelected as a result.

Joshi accused the BJP of misusing agencies

Furthermore, Joshi accused the BJP of employing agencies like the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to dismantle smaller political parties and assimilate individuals accused of corruption into their ranks. He criticized this alleged strategy as a cruel mockery of the people and democracy.

Joshi confidently stated that the people of Maharashtra were closely observing the BJP's actions and would defeat them in all future elections. He expressed his belief that the BJP's attempts to break up smaller parties and accommodate those facing corruption allegations would not go unnoticed by the electorate.

The protest witnessed a large turnout of Congress workers, including Avinash Bagwe, Lata Rajguru, Vaishali Marathe, Sujata Shetty, Rafiq Sheikh, Ramesh Iyer, Shani Naushad, Rajni Tribhuvan, and many others. The movement aimed to shed light on alleged corruption within the BJP and highlight the party's perceived failures in addressing critical national issues.

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut addressed the media, claiming that the BJP was engaged in a conspiracy by breaking other parties and bringing their members into the BJP's "washing machine" to wash away corruption allegations. Raut cited instances of those accused of corruption being declared clean after joining the BJP.

This development comes amidst recent political drama in the state, including the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the subsequent formation of a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra, with Ajit Pawar assuming the role of deputy chief minister.

Opposition leaders, including the Congress, which partners with Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Sena (UBT) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has been hitting back at PM Modi over his remarks against the NCP.

