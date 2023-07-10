Pune: Truck Carrying Coal Overturns Near Navale Bridge Leads To Traffic Jam |

A truck carrying a load of coal overturned earlier on Monday near Navle Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, resulting in a significant traffic jam. The incident occurred at approximately 10 am in the morning.

Officials at the scene reported that the truck, en route to Mumbai, lost control while navigating the steep slope between Navle Bridge and Bhumkar Chowk. As a result, the vehicle collided with the divider and subsequently rolled over, coming to a rest on the road in the direction of Bengaluru.

The truck driver sustained injuries in the accident and was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities disclosed that the truck was carrying an estimated 40 tonnes of coal at the time.

The overturning of the truck caused a major disruption in traffic flow, leading to a congestion of vehicles stretching up to four kilometres along the highway. In response, highway administration personnel and traffic authorities swiftly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and facilitate the removal of the truck from the road.