Top 10 MBA Colleges In Pune As Per 2023 Rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 09, 2023

Symbiosis Institute of International Business - [SIIB], Pune

Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Co-Operative Management - [VAMNICOM], Pune

Balaji Institute of Modern Management - [BIMM], Pune

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management - [SIBM], Pune

Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development - [SCMHRD], Pune

Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development - [IMED], Pune

International School of Business and Media - [ISB&M] Nande, Pune

Dr. DY Patil Institute of Management Studies - [DYPIMS] Akurdi, Pune

Department of Management Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University

MIT World Peace University - [MIT-WPU], Pune

