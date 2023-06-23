These Are Top 10 Arts Colleges in Pune

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 23, 2023

Fergusson College, Pune is at the top position. It is an autonomous public-private college offering various courses in the streams of arts and science.

Fergusson College

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), formerly the University of Pune is at 2nd spot.

sppu.digitaluniversity

Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce - [MCASC] Shivajinagar, Pune is at 3rd. This college is affiliated to SPPU.

Modern college

Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune is at 4th position.

Symbiosis society

At 5th is St. Mira's College for Girls, Pune. The college is affiliated with SPPU.

St. Mira's College

M.E.S. Abasaheb Garware College, Pune is at 6th position. It is run by the Maharashtra Education Society, a private education institution.

Maharashtra Education Society

Abeda Inamdar Senior College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Pune is at 7th Rank.

Abeda Inamdar College

Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth - [TMV], Pune is at 8th. The University is named after the independence movement activist Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

TMV

Gramonnati Mandal's Arts, Commerce & Science College - [ACSC] Narayangaon, Pune is at 9th position and affiliated to SPPU.

Facebook- ACSC

The Poona College of Arts, Science and Commerce is a Muslim minority academic institution in Pune is at 10th position.

Facebook- PCASC

