These Are Top 10 Arts Colleges in Pune

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 23, 2023
Fergusson College, Pune is at the top position. It is an autonomous public-private college offering various courses in the streams of arts and science.
Fergusson College
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), formerly the University of Pune is at 2nd spot.
sppu.digitaluniversity
Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce - [MCASC] Shivajinagar, Pune is at 3rd. This college is affiliated to SPPU.
Modern college
Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune is at 4th position.
Symbiosis society
At 5th is St. Mira's College for Girls, Pune. The college is affiliated with SPPU.
St. Mira's College
M.E.S. Abasaheb Garware College, Pune is at 6th position. It is run by the Maharashtra Education Society, a private education institution.
Maharashtra Education Society
Abeda Inamdar Senior College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Pune is at 7th Rank.
Abeda Inamdar College
Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth - [TMV], Pune is at 8th. The University is named after the independence movement activist Bal Gangadhar Tilak.
TMV
Gramonnati Mandal's Arts, Commerce & Science College - [ACSC] Narayangaon, Pune is at 9th position and affiliated to SPPU.
Facebook- ACSC
The Poona College of Arts, Science and Commerce is a Muslim minority academic institution in Pune is at 10th position.
Facebook- PCASC
Thanks For Reading!