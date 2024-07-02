Pune: Congress Appoints Saurabh Amarale as President of City Youth Congress |

Considering the upcoming assembly and municipal elections, the Congress party is emphasising strengthening the youth organisation in Maharashtra. Against this backdrop, Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress, has announced new appointments in various districts, including positions within the Maharashtra Youth Congress. Saurabh Amarale has been appointed as the President of the Pune City Youth Congress.

Saurabh Amarale has been active in politics and social work for the past 15 years through the Youth Congress. Due to his extensive experience in organisational development, he has now been entrusted with the role of president of the Pune City Youth Congress.

In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Saurabh Amarale stated, "I have worked according to the mission policy of the Congress party until now. By prioritising the organisational structure of the party, I am taking efforts for the maximum participation of youth in the Congress party while conveying the party's ideology to grassroots people through the Youth Congress. The party has now entrusted me with the responsibility of city president, and I will definitely perform this duty efficiently."