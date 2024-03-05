Pune Conference Spotlights Higher Education's Vital Role In India@2047 Vision - PHOTOS INSIDE

Governor Ramesh Bais attended the conference |

Education luminaries, policymakers, and stakeholders convened in Pune for a pivotal national conference, focussing on the transformative impact of higher education in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Hosted by the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI), the conference, titled "India@2047: Role of Higher Education in Making India a Developed Nation," gathered esteemed speakers and participants at the Hotel Sheraton Grand on Monday.

The event witnessed an illustrious lineup of speakers, including Governor Ramesh Bais, who commended the organisers for fostering a platform conducive to constructive dialogue and collaboration. Dr H Chaturvedi, alternate president of EPSI, underscored the significance of higher education in India's development journey, emphasising the imperative for collaboration and innovation to address contemporary challenges.

Prof (Dr) Mangesh Karad, senior vice president of EPSI, delved into various critical aspects of higher education, stressing the importance of quality, research, innovation, and global collaboration. Special addresses by Dr PD Patil and Dr Prashant Bhalla offered unique insights, reflecting their innovative approaches to education.

Dr G Viswanathan, chief patron of EPSI, highlighted challenges, opportunities, and his vision for the future of higher education. Dr MR Jayaram, president of EPSI, reiterated the pivotal role of higher education institutions and EPSI's initiatives in driving positive change.

The conference also featured Dr Abhay Jere, vice chairman of AICTE, as the guest of honour, who shared initiatives and reforms to enhance technical education quality.

Panel discussions centred on "Two-Way Internationalisation for Making India A Hub for Higher Education" and "Creating A Quality Ecosystem Through Capacity Building for Accreditation and Ranking." These discussions underscored the need for collaboration, innovation, and strategic planning in advancing India's educational landscape.

Overall, the national conference served as a catalyst for thought-provoking conversations, sharing insights, best practices, and innovative approaches, signalling a collective commitment towards advancing India's educational ecosystem in the pursuit of national development.