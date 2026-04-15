Pune Commuters Suffer As 7,000 Bus Stops Lack Shelters; PMPML To Install 200 Before Monsoon | FPJ Photo

Waiting for a bus in Pune has become a tough task for commuters. This is because inadequate and poorly maintained bus stops fail to offer even basic comfort in the scorching heat. With most bus shelters lacking shade and several structures in disrepair, commuters are left battling heat, fatigue and frustration daily.

Despite the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) operating a vast network of bus stops, a significant number of them either lack basic infrastructure or are in a dilapidated condition.

According to official data, PMPML currently has around 1,230 bus shelters. However, many of these are in poor shape, with broken seating platforms, damaged roofs and rusted structures. For thousands of daily commuters, this means standing for long durations under direct sunlight or scrambling for shade wherever possible.

The larger concern is the absence of shelters at a majority of bus stops. Out of approximately 8,500 bus stops across the city, PCMC, and adjoining areas, nearly 7,000 reportedly do not have shelters.

Officials informed that due to space constraints, disputes with local shop owners, and logistical challenges, it is not possible to install shelters at all bus stops.

'Heat is unbearable'

"We wait for buses for 20 to 30 minutes every day, and there is no place to sit or even stand in the shade. The heat is unbearable. Elderly people and children suffer the most," said Vaishali Waghmare, a regular commuter from Khadi Machine Chowk in Kondhwa. She said authorities should analyse the damaged shelters and accordingly repair them.

'Basic facilities are missing'

Another commuter, Ramesh Koli, expressed anger over the neglect, saying, "Each year, the story is the same. We pay for tickets and rely on public transport, but the basic facilities are missing. Broken benches and leaking roofs during rains show how little attention is given to commuters’ needs."

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The situation is expected to worsen with the approaching monsoon, as damaged shelters fail to provide protection from rain.

'200 new shelters will be installed'

Responding to the concerns, Kishor Chavan, Public Relations Officer of PMPML, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that steps are being taken to address the issue. "Around 200 new shelters will be installed before the rainy season. Additionally, repair work on damaged shelters will be carried out soon. Besides, we also appeal to commuters to report such faulty shelters," he added.