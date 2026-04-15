Pune Tanker Strike Hits Water Supply In Undri, Mohammadwadi And NIBM; Residents Face Struggle | File Photo

Pune: Residents of Undri, Mohammadwadi and NIBM, areas that largely depend on water tankers due to a shortage of water supply, are facing serious difficulties after tanker operators went on strike. The disruption has added to the daily struggles of residents, many of whom are already dealing with water scarcity. The strike has been called following recent tanker accidents in these areas, including one in which two young people lost their lives, triggering anger and criticism against tanker operators.

Water tanker suppliers have suspended services on April 15 and 16 in protest against allegations of rash driving and traffic violations. This decision is expected to affect a large number of housing societies that rely completely on tanker water for daily needs.

The protest follows two fatal tanker accidents reported earlier this month. In one of the incidents, the tanker driver was found to be drunk. In another case, a drunk tanker driver was caught by a PMC corporator on Sunday, raising fresh concerns about road safety as tanker movement is high in these areas.

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Following these incidents, the traffic police have launched a strict drive against tanker operators violating rules. Several vehicles have been penalised in the past few days as part of the action.

Meanwhile, residents have started taking precautions. In some housing societies in Undri, messages are being shared in resident groups asking people to use water carefully and avoid wastage, fearing the disruption may continue.

With no immediate solution in sight, residents are worried about how they will manage their daily water needs if the strike extends further.