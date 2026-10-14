Pune: Collector Bans Fodder Transport Outside District Amid Drought Concerns In Eight Talukas | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pune: Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has banned the transport and sale of green and dry fodder outside the district to prevent a possible shortage for livestock amid drought conditions in eight talukas.

The order, issued on Oct 14, prohibits the movement of all types of fodder from Pune district to other districts or outside Maharashtra. It covers sorghum stalks, commonly known as kadba, chopped fodder called kutti, and straw.

The restriction comes after Bhor, Velhe, Khed, Shirur, Baramati, Indapur, Daund and Purandar were declared drought-affected. The district administration said large quantities of fodder could be transported to other districts and neighbouring areas for sale, creating a shortage for local livestock in the coming months.

Dudi, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, issued the preventive order to protect fodder availability and avoid possible law and order problems arising from a shortage.

The order will remain in force until further directions. It also provides for legal action against violators under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Government-authorised fodder transport exempt

The ban applies to commercial transport and sale of fodder outside Pune district. However, transport authorised under government schemes, the Animal Husbandry Department or the district administration has been exempted.

The administration said the measure was necessary to ensure that livestock in the district had access to sufficient fodder during the drought period.

The restriction could affect fodder traders supplying buyers outside Pune district. However, the administration has not provided figures on the volume of fodder currently being transported outside the district or the extent of any existing shortage.

Eight talukas face drought conditions

The ban follows the state government's decision to declare eight talukas in Pune district drought-affected earlier this month.

The district administration has been assessing the impact of deficient and uneven rainfall on agriculture. Prolonged dry spells have raised concerns over crop losses, water availability and the resources needed to support livestock.

The fodder restriction is a preventive measure aimed at retaining supplies within the district rather than a declaration that Pune has already exhausted its fodder stocks.

Maharashtra has also been facing wider drought concerns, with several districts taking steps to protect local fodder supplies. Similar restrictions have been imposed in places such as Solapur and Chandrapur.

The Pune district administration has directed the immediate implementation of the order. It has not announced a separate timeline for reviewing the restriction.