Pune: Co-Founders Of Mist LGBTQ Foundation Tie The Knot In Hindu & Christian Ceremonies During Pride Month (PHOTOS) | Sourced

Co-founders of Mist LGBTQ Foundation, one of the prominent LGBTQ+ organisations in Pune, Shyam Konnur and Ram Sridhar, tied the knot on Friday (June 13) in both Hindu as well as Christian ceremonies.

There was haldi, mehendi and sangeet leading to a Hindu wedding, and a Christian wedding followed by a warm reception.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal after his wedding, Shyam said, "I’m someone who doesn’t believe in marriage as an institution but always wanted to celebrate my love. And marriage was a good choice - one that will also bring hope to many, that it is possible. A union is not just for one sexuality; it should be enjoyed by everyone freely."

The Shikhandi Dhol Tasha Pathak was a part of the festivities. Mansavi, founder of Shikhandi Dhol Tasha Pathak, said, "This marriage is a testimony to the progress we have made in society and a symbol of hope for many more in the LGBTQ+ community who wish to celebrate their love openly and without fear. Shyam and Ram's marriage shows us that happiness, marriage and recognition are for everyone, regardless of their gender and sexuality."

Anil Malla, one of the volunteers at the Mist LGBTQ Foundation who attended the wedding, added, "Love knows no bounds, and neither should the law. May Ram and Shyam's celebration be a beacon of hope for legal recognition, granting them fundamental rights like inheritance, adoption, etc."