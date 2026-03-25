Pune Civic Budget Debate Sparks Political Clash In General Body Meeting | Sourced

Pune: A heated argument broke out during discussions on the Pune Municipal Corporation’s 2026–27 budget, as allegations of biased fund allocation triggered sharp reactions between opposition and ruling party members.

Continuing the heated exchange, Nationalist Congress Party corporator Haji Gafur Pathan from Kondhwa alleged that areas like Kondhwa and Mundhwa were deliberately denied funds. Referring to the BJP’s slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", Pathan claimed that the principle was not being followed in Pune and that opposition-held wards were being intentionally neglected.

Building on his previous points, Pathan further stated that residents in his area were being deprived of basic amenities due to discriminatory allocation of funds. Raising concerns about education, Pathan pointed out that despite having two municipal schools, nearly 15,000 students from the area were forced to study in private institutions. He demanded financial assistance for these schools under Section 72-B, alleging that the proposal had been ignored.

Objecting to his remarks, BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate urged Pathan to restrict his speech to the budget discussion. BJP corporators, including Rajendra Shilimkar, Puneet Joshi, Ajay Khedekar, and Vyankoji Khopde, also opposed Pathan’s statements. Ghate countered that Muslim beneficiaries were among the largest recipients of central government schemes and noted that funds had been allocated to other parts of the city with significant Muslim populations. He termed Pathan’s allegations inappropriate.

The situation escalated when slogan-shouting began in the house, with BJP members raising chants of “Jai Shri Ram", intensifying the already tense atmosphere.

The budget, amounting to ₹15,669 crore, was presented on Monday by Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale, with discussions taking place the following day. While opposition members alleged discrimination in fund distribution, ruling party corporators described it as one of the best budgets to date.

Amid the discussion, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure intervened and instructed Pathan to confine his remarks strictly to the budget. She also ordered that certain portions of his statements be expunged from the official proceedings. Congress corporator Prashant Jagtap attempted to calm the situation, but the disruption continued for some time before order was restored.