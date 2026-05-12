Pune: City Records Hottest Day Of May As Temperature Soars To 43.8°C | Representative Picture

Pune: Pune witnessed its hottest day of the season on Monday as temperatures sharply increased across the city, with Lohegaon recording a scorching 43.8°C and Shivajinagar touching 41.6°C. The sudden rise in temperatures pushed several parts of the city into severe heatwave-like conditions, leaving citizens struggling under intense daytime heat.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the temperature in Lohegaon was over 6 degrees above normal, while Shivajinagar recorded temperatures more than 4 degrees above average. Officials said Pune is currently experiencing one of its harshest May heat spells in recent years.

Weather experts said the rise in temperature is mainly due to changing wind patterns and the disappearance of moisture-carrying weather systems that had earlier provided some relief. Clear skies over the region have increased direct solar heating, causing temperatures to climb rapidly during the day.

IMD scientists stated that dry and hot winds from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are now affecting weather conditions across Maharashtra, especially the western parts of the state. These winds, combined with strong sunlight and a lack of cloud cover, have intensified the heat across Pune.

The weather department has warned that temperatures are likely to remain above 40°C for the next four to five days.

Several parts of Pune recorded extremely high temperatures on Monday. Wadgaonsheri touched 41.2°C, while Magarpatta and Chinchwad remained close to 41°C. Hadapsar also crossed the 40-degree mark. However, comparatively greener areas such as Pashan experienced slightly lower temperatures.

The heat was not limited to daytime alone. Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8°C on Monday morning, making it the warmest night of the season so far. In Hadapsar, night temperatures remained unusually high at 28.7°C, adding to public discomfort.

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Meteorologists said the rising night temperatures indicate the beginning of a prolonged hot weather phase across the region. The IMD has already issued heatwave warnings for parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada for May 12 and 13.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, Akola recorded the highest temperature in the state at 45.1°C on Monday. Nashik also witnessed a sharp rise in temperatures, with the mercury touching 42°C, the highest recorded there in the last two years.

Doctors and health experts have advised citizens to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours and take precautions against heat-related illnesses as the severe summer conditions continue across the state.