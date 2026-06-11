Pune Citizens Demand Transparency In Tree-Cutting Permissions And Compensatory Plantation Records | File Photo

Pune: Growing concerns over the transparency of tree-cutting permissions and the implementation of compensatory plantation measures have prompted citizens in Pune to demand greater accountability from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Residents are calling for detailed records of tree-felling, pruning, and canopy reduction permissions granted over the past five years to be made publicly accessible.



Among those raising the issue is Pune resident Rupesh Kesekar, who has submitted a representation to the civic administration seeking disclosure of information related to permissions issued for tree cutting, canopy reduction, and pruning across the city. According to Kesekar, approvals are routinely granted to private developers, residents, government agencies, and various municipal departments, yet little information is available in the public domain regarding the number of trees removed or the status of compensatory plantations mandated under such permissions.



Kesekar pointed out that while tree-felling approvals are generally accompanied by conditions requiring replacement plantations, citizens currently have no effective mechanism to verify whether these obligations are being fulfilled. He said that greater transparency would strengthen environmental governance and enhance public trust in civic administration.



Citizens have urged the PMC to upload details of all permissions issued for tree cutting, pruning, and canopy reduction during the last five years on its official website. They believe such information would help residents understand the extent of authorised tree loss across different parts of the city and encourage greater community participation in preserving and restoring green cover.



The demand also includes disclosure of locations where compensatory plantations have been carried out, along with identification of agencies, organisations, or individuals who have failed to fulfil plantation obligations despite receiving permission to remove trees.



“With the monsoon season approaching, this is the ideal time to strengthen Pune’s green cover through large-scale plantation efforts. Making these records public will not only improve accountability but also encourage citizens to actively participate in environmental conservation,” Kesekar said.



Environmental concerns arising from rapid urbanisation and the steady decline of green spaces have increasingly become a subject of public debate in Pune. Citizens argue that greater transparency and regular monitoring of compensatory plantation activities are essential to ensuring that development projects do not come at the cost of the city’s ecological balance.

The demand reflects a growing call among Pune residents for more transparent, participatory, and accountable environmental management practices aimed at safeguarding the city’s diminishing green cover.