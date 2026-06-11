Pune Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Approves ₹101.25 Crore Funding For Five Municipal Schools Run By Akanksha Foundation | File Photo

Pune: The Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a proposal to provide financial assistance to the Akanksha Foundation for operating five English-medium municipal schools in the city. Under the approved arrangement, PMC will pay ₹25,000 per student annually, resulting in an estimated expenditure of ₹101.25 crore over the next nine years.

The five schools covered under the proposal are K.C. Thackeray Vidya Niketan English Medium School in Somwar Peth, Savitribai Phule English Medium School in Bhavani Peth, Late Anantrao Pawar English Medium School in Bopodi, Matoshree English Medium School in Yerawada, and Pujya Kasturba Gandhi English Medium School in Koregaon Park.

The Akanksha Foundation has been managing these schools since 2007. Over the years, the foundation has provided uniforms, educational materials, infrastructure support, and covered electricity expenses. It has also borne the cost of principals, teachers, and other staff members.

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According to PMC officials, the foundation recently sought financial assistance due to a decline in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding. Following a tender process, the foundation was found eligible, leading to the approval of the financial support proposal.

The decision, however, has triggered political opposition. Members of the Education Committee expressed displeasure over the administration's decision to place the proposal directly before the Standing Committee without first discussing it in the Education Committee. The issue reportedly led to differences of opinion among committee members.

Congress Group Leader Ramchandra Kadam opposed the proposal, stating that if CSR funding was no longer available, there was no justification for PMC to provide ₹25,000 per student to the foundation. He argued that the five schools should be run in the same manner as other municipal schools to ensure equal treatment for all students. The Congress party formally opposed the proposal during the Standing Committee meeting.

PMC officials, however, maintained that the arrangement would help ensure uninterrupted education for around 4,500 students enrolled in the five schools over the next nine years.