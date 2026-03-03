Pune: Citizens Can Now Meet Police Commissioner Directly Without Appointment Every Monday – Here's The New Initiative By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

IPS Vinoy Kumar Choubey | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) is launching a special initiative titled “Meet the Police Commissioner” to establish a more effective, transparent, and positive dialogue with the public, officials announced on Tuesday.

Under this programme, citizens and visitors to the city will have the opportunity to meet the Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police, IPS Vinoy Kumar Choubey, and other senior officers directly to present their suggestions, complaints, and expectations.

Police said that citizens are not required to take any prior permission; they can freely meet the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief during the designated hours on the day of the event.

This initiative is being implemented with a focus on citizen-centric policing. The objective is to strengthen law and order, accelerate the grievance redressal process, and build greater public trust in the administration.

IPS Choubey has implemented several other platforms for citizens to connect with him directly, though all of them have previously been virtual. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police had organised a virtual town hall and a cybercrime session on X (formerly Twitter) last year to connect with citizens.

These initiatives helped the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief to directly talk to citizens of the city and raise awareness. With face-to-face meetings now planned to be held weekly, the public has an even greater opportunity to make their grievances heard.

Schedule and Venue Details

Police officials said that the programme will be held every Monday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner’s Office, Premlok Park, Chinchwad. In these meetings, the Police Chief will be joined by the Joint Commissioner of Police, all Additional Commissioners of Police, and all Deputy Commissioners of Police.

The administration assures that citizens’ problems and suggestions will be resolved quickly and effectively. All residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad, industrial representatives, women, senior citizens, students, and visitors are encouraged to participate and benefit from this initiative.