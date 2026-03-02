Lunar Eclipse To Take Place On March 3: Will It Be Visible In Pune? All You Need To Know | Sourced

Pune: A lunar eclipse will occur on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, coinciding with the period of the festival of Holi. However, in Pune and most parts of India will only be able to see the final phase of the eclipse because the Moon will rise after the event has already begun.

According to astronomical calculations, the eclipse will start at 3:20 pm (IST) and continue until 6:48 pm. Since the Moon rises in India during the evening, the initial and middle phases of the eclipse will occur while the Moon is still below the horizon, making them invisible from the region.

Residents in Pune will begin to see the Moon only after moonrise, by which time the eclipse will already be under way. This means observers will likely witness only the concluding stage of the lunar eclipse before it ends at 6:48 pm.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon. This alignment can cause the Moon to darken and sometimes appear reddish, a phenomenon often referred to as a “Blood Moon".

Because lunar eclipses are safe to observe with the naked eye, people can watch the event without special equipment. However, binoculars or small telescopes may help viewers notice subtle changes in brightness and colour as the Moon moves out of Earth’s shadow.

Astronomy enthusiasts in Pune are encouraged to find open spaces with a clear eastern horizon around sunset to catch a glimpse of the final phase of the eclipse. Weather conditions, including cloud cover, will also influence how clearly the Moon can be seen.

Although only a partial view will be visible from India, the event remains an interesting opportunity for skywatchers to observe a celestial alignment involving the Sun, Earth, and Moon.

If skies remain clear over Pune, residents may still witness the closing moments of the eclipse just after moonrise, shortly before it ends at 6:48 pm.