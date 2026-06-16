Pune: Citizen Reports Via PTP App Lead To ₹35 Crore In Traffic Penalties | File Photo

The Pune Traffic Police (PTP) app has emerged as a powerful tool in promoting road discipline and encouraging citizen participation in traffic enforcement. Data collected between June 2025 and June 14, 2026, reveals that thousands of citizens actively reported traffic violations through the mobile application, leading to significant enforcement action across the city.

According to official figures, the PTP App received a total of 3,57,424 complaints related to various traffic violations during this period. After verification of the received photographs and videos, a total of 2,44,727 cases resulted in challans, demonstrating the effectiveness of citizen-led reporting in identifying rule violators.

According to the officials, the highest number of challans were issued for parking on footpaths, with 54,537 cases recorded. This was followed by fancy number plate violations, accounting for 50,610 challans, and wrong-side driving, which resulted in 42,067 challans. These violations continue to be among the most common traffic offences observed on Pune roads.

Other major violations included corner parking (26,540 cases), double parking (26,460 cases), and triple-seat riding (16,448 cases). Authorities also issued 11,958 challans for vehicles with tinted glass, while 7,020 motorists were penalised for talking on mobile phones while driving.

The enforcement drive further identified 3,977 cases of footpath driving, 2,531 cases of entrance parking, and 2,336 instances of heavy vehicles entering restricted red-zone areas. Additionally, action was taken against 213 vehicles fitted with modified silencers, while 30 cases of rash driving were reported and penalised through the platform.

As a result of these enforcement measures, the Pune Traffic Police generated a total penalty amount of ₹35.12 crore from traffic violators during the period.

The growing public response to the PTP app is reflected in its installation figures. The application has been downloaded 1,01,182 times on Android devices and 69,700 times on Apple iOS devices, taking the total number of installations to more than 1.70 lakh users.

Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The PTP App has strengthened community participation in maintaining road safety and has helped authorities take swift action against traffic offenders. We have appealed to citizens to continue using the application responsibly and contribute towards creating safer and more disciplined roads across Pune."