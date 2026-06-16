Pune: Accused Who Fired At Police In Ranjangaon Arrested; Over 70 Theft Cases Against Him | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police have arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly fired at officers in Ranjangaon while trying to escape arrest. The accused, Shekhar Sambhaji Jadhav from Latur, was caught in Dighi along with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge.

According to the police, Jadhav is the main accused in a case of firing reported within the Dighi Police Station limits on May 13. He and three others allegedly opened fire in an attempted murder case and then went into hiding.

During the investigation, police received information that Jadhav and his associate, Mustafa alias Bhaijaan, were in the Ranjangaon area. When a police team went to arrest them, the accused allegedly opened fire on the officers and escaped. A separate case was later registered at Ranjangaon Police Station in connection with the attack on the police.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohidas Pawar said that the Anti-Property Crime Cell later received a tip-off that Jadhav would visit an open ground near Mozhe School in Dighi on the evening of June 14. Based on this information, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Pandurang Devkate laid a trap and arrested him.

Police seized a country-made pistol worth Rs 51,000 and one live cartridge from the accused.

Officials said Jadhav has a long criminal record, with more than 70 theft cases registered against him at various police stations. He is also linked to two firing-related offences.

The operation was carried out by a team from the Anti-Property Crime Cell under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Chavan and Assistant Police Inspector Pandurang Devkate, along with other police personnel.