‘Don’t Transfer Tukaram Mundhe’: Consumer Rights Group In Pune Warns Maharashtra Government

Senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe | File Pic

Pune: Speculation over the possible transfer of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has triggered a strong reaction from the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat in Pune. The consumer rights organisation has warned the Maharashtra government against transferring the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and announced plans to launch a signature campaign in his support.

Mundhe was recently appointed as the FDA commissioner. Since taking charge, the department has intensified its crackdown on food adulteration and illegal activities across the state. Authorities have been conducting raids regularly and have seized goods worth crores of rupees. The action has reportedly created fear among adulterators and violators.

Discussions About Possible Transfer…

Amid these developments, discussions about Mundhe's possible transfer have started. Vijay Sagar, a member of the Central Executive Committee of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, said the organisation fully supports Mundhe's actions. He claimed that some sections of the trading community are pressuring the government to transfer him.

Vijay Sagar urged the government to reject any such pressure. He said the organisation will create awareness among consumers and conduct a large-scale signature campaign to oppose any move to transfer Mundhe. He also said a letter would be sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and that representatives of the organisation would meet Mundhe at Mantralaya to discuss the issue.

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25 Transfers In 21 Years…

Mundhe is known for his strict and direct style of administration. His appointment to the FDA has brought renewed focus to the department's enforcement activities. Questions have also been raised about how the department was able to speed up operations despite earlier claims of staff shortages.

In his 21-year career as an IAS officer, Mundhe has been transferred 25 times. In several cases, he was moved before completing his tenure. His supporters say his transfers are often linked to his uncompromising working style, while critics have frequently raised complaints against him.

With speculation growing once again, observers are closely watching whether a similar situation could unfold during his tenure in the Food and Drug Administration department.