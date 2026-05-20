Senior IAS Officer Tukaram Mundhe Appointed Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Amid Department Controversies

Senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe | File Pic

Mumbai: Senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Maharashtra amid recent controversies surrounding the department, including allegations of bribery involving a minister’s office staff and circulation of objectionable video clips linked to a minister. The General Administration Department on Tuesday issued transfer orders for six IAS officers, including Mundhe.

Earlier Led Drive Against Fake Disability Certificates

Mundhe, who was awaiting posting after being transferred to the Disaster Management Department a few weeks ago, was earlier serving in the Divyang Welfare Department. During his tenure there, he launched a drive against people allegedly availing government benefits using fake disability certificates.

His appointment to the key Food and Drug Administration Department is being viewed as significant, especially as medicine traders have called for a protest on Wednesday. Mundhe is known for his strict and rule-based administrative style.

Sanjay Khandare Gets Additional Charge

According to the transfer orders, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism Department Sanjay Khandare has been given additional charge as Secretary of the Food and Drug Administration Department. Former FDA Commissioner Shridhar Dube has been transferred as Chief Executive Officer of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Slum Rehabilitation Authority in Thane.

Babasaheb Beldar has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Dhule Zilla Parishad, while Kanhuraj Bagate has been transferred as Managing Director of Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation. State Labour Insurance Scheme Commissioner R. S. Chavan has been appointed Managing Director of Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/