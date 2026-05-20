Cross Near SEEPZ Church Vandalised Twice In Two Days; MIDC Police Launch Probe, No Communal Tension Reported | File pic

Mumbai : The MIDC Police have launched an investigation after a Cross near St John the Baptist Church at SEEPZ in Andheri East was allegedly vandalised twice within two days last week. Police suspect that the act may have been committed by roadside miscreants. However, officials clarified that no communal tension has been reported following the incidents.

Area Not Fully Covered by CCTV

A police officer said that several vehicles are usually parked near the Cross and that the area is not fully covered by CCTV cameras. “We suspect that some roadside miscreants may have carried out the act. Efforts are underway to identify the accused,” the officer said. However, the Watchdog Foundation claimed that CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity could help identify those responsible.

Meanwhile, members of the local Christian community filed a complaint with the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission on Thursday, alleging that unidentified persons damaged the religious symbol on MIDC Road during the intervening night of May 12 and 13, and again in the early hours of May 14.

Activists Allege Police Negligence

The complaint, signed by Nicholas Almeida and advocate Godfrey Pimenta, trustees of the Watchdog Foundation, stated that despite the first incident being reported to the police, the same Cross was targeted again, which they described as a “failure, negligence and incompetence” on the part of the MIDC Police in preventing a repeat incident.

Following the second incident, Father Anthony Fernandes, parish priest at St John the Evangelist Church in Marol, filed a complaint with the MIDC Police Station. Based on the complaint, the MIDC Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly vandalising the Cross.

'Deliberate Attempt to Hurt Religious Sentiments'

The activists alleged that the repeated vandalism appeared to be a deliberate attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community and create fear among minorities. They further claimed that the incident could not be dismissed as mere mischief, especially since parts of the area are covered by CCTV surveillance.

Christian community leaders and activists have demanded an immediate high-level inquiry into the incidents, expressing concern over communal harmony and alleged police inaction.

The activists have also urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to ensure protection for churches, cemeteries, crosses and other Christian religious structures across the city.

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