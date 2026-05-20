Maharashtra FDA Launches Crackdown On ‘Cheese Analogue’; 1,496 Hotels, Restaurants Inspected In 10 Days

Maharashtra FDA officials intensify inspections across restaurants and hotels to enforce mandatory disclosure of cheese analogue products on menus and bills | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 19: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Narahari Zirwal has directed strict enforcement of new regulations mandating hotels, restaurants, caterers and food vendors to clearly mention the use of “cheese analogue” on bills, menu cards and display boards.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a statewide special inspection drive to ensure compliance with the rules, which have been strictly enforced since May 1, 2026.

Statewide inspection drive underway

The campaign initiated by Maharashtra has also drawn attention from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), with officials stating that the state’s model could serve as a guideline for the rest of the country.

According to the FDA, 1,496 establishments across Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and Amravati divisions were inspected during the first 10 days of the drive.

A total of 275 food safety officers participated in the inspections.

Officials said 871 establishments were found complying with the rules by clearly mentioning “cheese analogue” in their menus and bills, while 320 establishments were issued show-cause notices for failing to provide the mandatory disclosure.

Focus on consumer awareness and food safety

The administration said the move is aimed at strengthening consumer awareness and preventing food adulteration.

Consumers will now be able to clearly identify whether dishes such as “Shahi Paneer” contain genuine paneer or cheese analogue products made using edible oils, starch and other ingredients.

The FDA clarified that under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011, paneer is defined as a product made exclusively from milk, whereas “cheese analogue” or “dairy alternative products” are prepared using vegetable oils, starch and additives, despite resembling paneer in appearance.

Modern technology to aid anti-adulteration efforts

The department has also decided to strengthen anti-adulteration measures through the use of modern technology, including milk testing machines, rapid testing kits and milk analysis systems.

The number of mobile food testing laboratories in the state is also being increased.

The administration said awareness campaigns are being conducted in coordination with hotel associations, and guidelines are being circulated among restaurants and caterers.

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Consumers have been urged to carefully read product labels and check whether items are marked as “dairy alternative products.” Complaints regarding misleading information can be lodged through the toll-free helpline 1800-222-365.

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